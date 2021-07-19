Beijing has been accused of sponsoring a global hack of the Microsoft Exchange email server. Photo: Reuters Beijing has been accused of sponsoring a global hack of the Microsoft Exchange email server. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

US, Britain and EU blame China for Microsoft Exchange email server hack

  • US State Department says ‘cyber actors’ with Beijing’s Ministry of State Security were involved in operation that compromised accounts worldwide
  • Britain also tied MSS to the cyberattacks, and EU said they targeted government institutions, political organisations and key industries

Topic |   Computer hackers
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 10:30pm, 19 Jul, 2021

