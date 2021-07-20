China has retaliated against US claims it was involved in a hack of the Microsoft Exchange software with a a strong denial and counter-accusations against Washington. Photo: Shutterstock
China rejects Microsoft Exchange cyber hacking charge, accuses US of ‘massive’ eavesdropping
- Chinese embassy to the EU says ‘certain country in the West’ has abused its technological advantages for years, without naming US
- Five of Beijing’s diplomatic missions denounce allegations of state involvement in Microsoft Exchange hack as political conspiracy
