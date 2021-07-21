The bus plunged into a ravine following the attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province last week. Photo: AP
Pakistani Taliban may be behind bus attack that killed 9 Chinese, analysts say
- Explosion in northwestern Pakistan killed 13 in total, including Chinese workers travelling to a hydropower dam construction site
- No group has claimed responsibility, but the Pakistani Taliban operates in the region
Topic | Pakistan
