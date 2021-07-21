The bus plunged into a ravine following the attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province last week. Photo: AP The bus plunged into a ravine following the attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province last week. Photo: AP
Pakistani Taliban may be behind bus attack that killed 9 Chinese, analysts say

  • Explosion in northwestern Pakistan killed 13 in total, including Chinese workers travelling to a hydropower dam construction site
  • No group has claimed responsibility, but the Pakistani Taliban operates in the region

Jun MaiSarah ZhengRachel Zhang
Updated: 1:19pm, 21 Jul, 2021

