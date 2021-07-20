A broad group of countries have accused China of state-backed hacking. Photo: Reuters
Explainer |
What are the hacking accusations against China?
- Several countries accuse ‘cyber actors’ backed by the Chinese government of hacking the Microsoft Exchange email server
- Allegations of Chinese cyberattacks are mounting, but Beijing has pointed the finger at the US as the matter becomes part of a broader rivalry
Topic | Cybersecurity
A broad group of countries have accused China of state-backed hacking. Photo: Reuters