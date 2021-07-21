US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, on a Asian tour, bumps elbows with Japan’s Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori before their meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: AFP US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, on a Asian tour, bumps elbows with Japan’s Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori before their meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, on a Asian tour, bumps elbows with Japan’s Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori before their meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

US State Department says No 2 official could still meet with Chinese counterparts

  • Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is meeting with allies while travelling in Asia, but has no announced plans to visit China
  • Spokesman says US will engage with Beijing ‘when it’s in our interests … we do remain interested in doing so in a practical, substantive and direct manner’

Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 5:36am, 21 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, on a Asian tour, bumps elbows with Japan’s Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori before their meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: AFP US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, on a Asian tour, bumps elbows with Japan’s Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori before their meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, on a Asian tour, bumps elbows with Japan’s Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori before their meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE