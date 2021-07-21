The US has been accused of being behind cyberattacks on university and sensitive government servers in China. Photo: Shutterstock
US hackers attacked thousands of servers in China, news report claims
- Accusations follow condemnation by US and allies of global cyberattacks they say were orchestrated by Beijing
- Three cases of alleged US cyberattacks against Chinese universities and sensitive facilities outlined by Global Times website
Topic | US-China relations
