The US has been accused of being behind cyberattacks on university and sensitive government servers in China. Photo: Shutterstock The US has been accused of being behind cyberattacks on university and sensitive government servers in China. Photo: Shutterstock
The US has been accused of being behind cyberattacks on university and sensitive government servers in China. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Diplomacy

US hackers attacked thousands of servers in China, news report claims

  • Accusations follow condemnation by US and allies of global cyberattacks they say were orchestrated by Beijing
  • Three cases of alleged US cyberattacks against Chinese universities and sensitive facilities outlined by Global Times website

Topic |   US-China relations
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 8:42pm, 21 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The US has been accused of being behind cyberattacks on university and sensitive government servers in China. Photo: Shutterstock The US has been accused of being behind cyberattacks on university and sensitive government servers in China. Photo: Shutterstock
The US has been accused of being behind cyberattacks on university and sensitive government servers in China. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE