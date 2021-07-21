An Afghan militia fighter keeps a watch at an outpost against Taliban insurgents. China has said it wants to make contact with “all sides” in the conflict. Photo: AFP An Afghan militia fighter keeps a watch at an outpost against Taliban insurgents. China has said it wants to make contact with “all sides” in the conflict. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan
China /  Diplomacy

China appoints Afghanistan special envoy as it prepares to play greater role after US troop withdrawal

  • The appointment of Yue Xiaoyong comes amid growing concern about instability once the last American forces leave the country
  • Foreign ministry say the career diplomat will ‘establish contact with all sides as soon as possible’

Topic |   Afghanistan
Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 12:10am, 22 Jul, 2021

