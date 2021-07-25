Rescuers and onlookers gather around the wreck of a bus in Pakistan which plunged into a ravine on July 14 following an explosion, killing 13, nine of whom were Chinese workers. Photo: AFP Rescuers and onlookers gather around the wreck of a bus in Pakistan which plunged into a ravine on July 14 following an explosion, killing 13, nine of whom were Chinese workers. Photo: AFP
Rescuers and onlookers gather around the wreck of a bus in Pakistan which plunged into a ravine on July 14 following an explosion, killing 13, nine of whom were Chinese workers. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese firms’ security in Pakistan nowhere near good enough, say analysts

  • After bus blast killed 9 from China, companies urged to invest more in protection
  • Beijing should also step up to help neighbouring government look after Chinese citizens

Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Teddy Ng
Amber Wang in Beijing and Teddy Ng in Hong Kong

Updated: 1:32pm, 25 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Rescuers and onlookers gather around the wreck of a bus in Pakistan which plunged into a ravine on July 14 following an explosion, killing 13, nine of whom were Chinese workers. Photo: AFP Rescuers and onlookers gather around the wreck of a bus in Pakistan which plunged into a ravine on July 14 following an explosion, killing 13, nine of whom were Chinese workers. Photo: AFP
Rescuers and onlookers gather around the wreck of a bus in Pakistan which plunged into a ravine on July 14 following an explosion, killing 13, nine of whom were Chinese workers. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE