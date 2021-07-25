Rescuers and onlookers gather around the wreck of a bus in Pakistan which plunged into a ravine on July 14 following an explosion, killing 13, nine of whom were Chinese workers. Photo: AFP
Chinese firms’ security in Pakistan nowhere near good enough, say analysts
- After bus blast killed 9 from China, companies urged to invest more in protection
- Beijing should also step up to help neighbouring government look after Chinese citizens
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Rescuers and onlookers gather around the wreck of a bus in Pakistan which plunged into a ravine on July 14 following an explosion, killing 13, nine of whom were Chinese workers. Photo: AFP