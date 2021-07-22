Members of the WHO investigation team outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology earlier this year. Photo: Reuters Members of the WHO investigation team outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology earlier this year. Photo: Reuters
China’s Covid origins snub shows limits to World Health Organization’s power

  • Beijing rejected plans to further explore the ‘lab leak’ theory but the US and others pushed back when a WHO team said it did not need further investigation
  • There is little the global health body can do if members refuse to cooperate and the latest snub may fuel impressions it is a ‘paper tiger’

Updated: 9:45pm, 22 Jul, 2021

