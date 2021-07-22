US President Joe Biden waves shortly before leaving Washington on Wednesday to travel to Ohio for a town hall event in which he discussed democracies and autocracies. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Xi believes autocracies will fare better than democracies, says Biden
- US president discusses Chinese counterpart’s ‘beliefs’ at town hall event in Ohio
- Discussion comes just days before high-level US-China meeting in Tianjin
Topic | US-China relations
US President Joe Biden waves shortly before leaving Washington on Wednesday to travel to Ohio for a town hall event in which he discussed democracies and autocracies. Photo: Getty Images/TNS