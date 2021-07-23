US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman attends a press conference in Tokyo on Wednesday after the US, Japan and South Korea held trilateral talks to discuss North Korea’s nuclear programme and other regional and global issues. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-US Tianjin meeting comes as both sides adjust to 6 months of Biden
- Experts say the countries will ‘show their hands’ and try to improve communication
- Last time senior diplomats met face-to-face, in March, they traded sharp rebukes
