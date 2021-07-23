China denies new claims by the US that it was behind cyberattacks on American oil and gas pipelines a decade ago. Photo: Shutterstock
US adds oil and gas targets to its claims of cyberattacks by China
- Homeland Security and FBI report says 23 operators were subjected to ‘sophisticated’ spear-phishing campaigns a decade ago
- Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian refutes report, saying it ‘confuses right from wrong’
Topic | US-China tech war
