The WHO team visited China in January to try to determine the origins of Covid-19, but some nations are calling for a second investigation. Photo: AFP
China seeks Portugal’s backing in opposing politicising of Covid-19 probe
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi says in meeting with Lisbon he hopes the two nations can jointly oppose political manipulation of coronavirus origin tracing
- Beijing faces calls from the West to open up for further investigations into the pandemic’s origins
Topic | China-EU relations
The WHO team visited China in January to try to determine the origins of Covid-19, but some nations are calling for a second investigation. Photo: AFP