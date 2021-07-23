The WHO team visited China in January to try to determine the origins of Covid-19, but some nations are calling for a second investigation. Photo: AFP The WHO team visited China in January to try to determine the origins of Covid-19, but some nations are calling for a second investigation. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China seeks Portugal’s backing in opposing politicising of Covid-19 probe

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi says in meeting with Lisbon he hopes the two nations can jointly oppose political manipulation of coronavirus origin tracing
  • Beijing faces calls from the West to open up for further investigations into the pandemic’s origins

Topic |   China-EU relations
Kinling Lo
Updated: 6:00pm, 23 Jul, 2021

