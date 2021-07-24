Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune (right) meets visiting Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) in Algiers, Algeria, on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China keen to step up in Mideast as US shifts attention to Indo-Pacific
- Four months after his last trip to the Middle East, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visits Syria, Egypt and Algeria
- China is positioning itself to be involved in the region’s economic and political landscape, but analysts question how much influence it can assert
Topic | China-Africa relations
