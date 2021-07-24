A slide from Simularity’s presentation showing ships (left) and concentration of chlorophyll-A (right) last month. Photo: Handout
Do South China Sea waste claims pass the smell test?
- A US firm claims that Chinese ships moored at a disputed reef were dumping tonnes of human waste into the waters and killing coral reefs
- But some scientists say there is no scientific evidence to support the allegations, which are based on an analysis of satellite images
Topic | South China Sea
A slide from Simularity’s presentation showing ships (left) and concentration of chlorophyll-A (right) last month. Photo: Handout