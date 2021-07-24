A slide from Simularity’s presentation showing ships (left) and concentration of chlorophyll-A (right) last month. Photo: Handout A slide from Simularity’s presentation showing ships (left) and concentration of chlorophyll-A (right) last month. Photo: Handout
South China Sea
China /  Diplomacy

Do South China Sea waste claims pass the smell test?

  • A US firm claims that Chinese ships moored at a disputed reef were dumping tonnes of human waste into the waters and killing coral reefs
  • But some scientists say there is no scientific evidence to support the allegations, which are based on an analysis of satellite images

Ziyu ZhangEduardo Baptista
Ziyu Zhang  and Eduardo Baptista

Updated: 6:06pm, 24 Jul, 2021

