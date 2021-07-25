Workers tie down plastic sheeting during planting of a cotton field near Urumqi in Xinjiang. Photo: AP Workers tie down plastic sheeting during planting of a cotton field near Urumqi in Xinjiang. Photo: AP
Workers tie down plastic sheeting during planting of a cotton field near Urumqi in Xinjiang. Photo: AP
Xinjiang
China /  Diplomacy

Xinjiang’s exports to the EU boom, despite political concerns over forced labour

  • The bloc’s imports of products from the region rise 131 per cent in the first six months, according to an assessment of Chinese customs data
  • Some volatility in figures to be expected but debate on labour appears to be having little impact, analysts say

Topic |   Xinjiang
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 4:30pm, 25 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers tie down plastic sheeting during planting of a cotton field near Urumqi in Xinjiang. Photo: AP Workers tie down plastic sheeting during planting of a cotton field near Urumqi in Xinjiang. Photo: AP
Workers tie down plastic sheeting during planting of a cotton field near Urumqi in Xinjiang. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE