US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will hold talks with top Chinese diplomats in Tianjin, China, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
In upcoming talks, US diplomat Cindy Sherman to seek ‘guardrails’ with China to manage competition and avoid conflict
- US sees the meetings in Tianjin as an opportunity to set parameters for the relationship at large
- ‘Stiff and sustained competition’ is embraced as long as playing field is even, US officials say
Topic | US-China relations
