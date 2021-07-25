Wang Yi is expected to meet Wendy Sherman in Tianjin on Monday. Photo: AFP
China promises US a ‘tutorial’ in how to treat other countries equally ahead of deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman’s visit
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticises Washington for thinking it is ‘superior’ and says it needs to learn how to treat others equally
- Wang’s comments were in response to a briefing by senior administration officials that the US was dealing with China from a position of ‘strength’
Topic | US-China relations
