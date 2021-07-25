China and Pakistan to upgrade security after fatal bus blast ‘test’ of ties

His Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said his country would “protect Chinese citizens in Pakistan as if they were its own people”.

The strategic dialogue – the third such meeting between the two men since July 2019 – came 10 days after a blast in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province sent the bus hurtling into a ravine.

Rescuers and onlookers gather around the wreck of a bus which plunged into a ravine in Pakistan on July 14 following an apparent explosion. Nine Chinese nationals were among 13 killed. Photo: AFP

No organisation claimed responsibility and a Chinese team was sent to Pakistan to investigate. Islamabad initially blamed mechanical failure and a gas leak, but after pressure from Beijing pointed to terrorism as the cause.

The blast has put Chinese investment in Pakistan under the spotlight. Also known as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the region is a key part of President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative and efforts to expand Beijing’s influence.

This weekend the two sides condemned the terrorist attack while pledging to “build the corridor as a regional transport hub”.

After Saturday’s meeting, Wang described the blast as the “largest terror attack conducted against Chinese nationals overseas” and urged the Pakistani side to “use every force and means” to punish those accountable.

“China is ready to provide all necessary assistance and cooperation. No matter what the motives of the organisations responsible, where they are and what forces they are sheltered by, they must be pursued to the end and severely punished,” Wang said.

Qureshi said a special force would be restructured to strengthen the protection of Chinese organisations and their staff.

Stability in Afghanistan was also high on the agenda in Saturday’s meeting.

Both neighbours to Afghanistan, China and Pakistan were “most directly affected by situations” in the war-torn country, where the US troop withdrawal had created nothing but “a new security black hole”, Wang said, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

He said preventing another round of domestic conflict in Afghanistan would be the top priority and said China and Pakistan would “join hands with Afghanistan and push the major Afghan forces to draw a clear line under terrorism”.

The two nations would work with Afghanistan, he said, “to resolutely fight against terrorist forces such as the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) and to resolutely prevent Afghanistan from becoming a source of terrorism once again”.

Beijing has repeatedly blamed the ETIM for violent acts in China’s Xinjiang region and elsewhere.

Wang and Qureshi met on the day of the bus blast too, after it happened, on the sidelines of a foreign ministers’ summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

