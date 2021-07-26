A US embassy car outside the Tianjin hotel where talks between US and Chinese officials are taking place. Photo AP
US-China relations: Washington blamed for rising tensions in Sherman meeting
- Chinese foreign vice-minister Xie Feng tells his US counterpart that the two countries are in ‘stalemate’
- Both sides have been wrangling for the upper hand ahead of Monday’s first face-to-face discussion in months
