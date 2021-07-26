Supporters of the Taliban carry the Taliban's signature white flags in the Afghan-Pakistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan, on July 14. Photo: AP Supporters of the Taliban carry the Taliban's signature white flags in the Afghan-Pakistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan, on July 14. Photo: AP
China calls on US to take responsibility for decline in conditions in Afghanistan

  • Beijing stresses strong ties with Kabul and urges Washington to stop ‘terrorist forces’ expanding and promote peace and reconciliation in the region
  • US military commander says the US will continue air strikes if the Taliban offensive continues

Kristin Huang
Updated: 8:33pm, 26 Jul, 2021

