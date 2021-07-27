Qin Gang, China’s new ambassador to the United States, is expected to leave for the US on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua Qin Gang, China’s new ambassador to the United States, is expected to leave for the US on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

exclusive | China’s new envoy Qin Gang goes to Washington as career diplomat with no US experience

  • Qin is a trusted aide to the president, speaks fluent English and is frank in his defence of Beijing
  • He takes over from Cui Tiankai, who spent eight years in the job during a difficult time for bilateral ties

Sarah ZhengCatherine Wong
Sarah Zheng  and Catherine Wong

Updated: 12:11pm, 27 Jul, 2021

