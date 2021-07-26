US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hold talks in Tianjin on Monday. Photo: US Department of State via AP
China, US draw lines in the sand at top-level meeting but agree to keep talking
- Both sides stick to their firm positions during Wendy Sherman’s stop in Tianjin but China says talks were candid and useful
- Sherman says US vows stiff competition but not conflict with China
Topic | US-China relations
US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hold talks in Tianjin on Monday. Photo: US Department of State via AP