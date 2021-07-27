The head of the Czech Senate, Milos Vystrcil, receives a map of Taiwan from Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei during his 2020 visit. Photo: AFP/Taiwan Presidential Office
Grateful Taiwan accepts vaccines, praises Czech Republic for democracy
- Island’s president talks of ‘path of freedom’ partners
- European country is latest to donate doses to Taipei, following Lithuania and Slovakia
Topic | Coronavirus Taiwan
The head of the Czech Senate, Milos Vystrcil, receives a map of Taiwan from Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei during his 2020 visit. Photo: AFP/Taiwan Presidential Office