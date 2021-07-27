The head of the Czech Senate, Milos Vystrcil, receives a map of Taiwan from Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei during his 2020 visit. Photo: AFP/Taiwan Presidential Office The head of the Czech Senate, Milos Vystrcil, receives a map of Taiwan from Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei during his 2020 visit. Photo: AFP/Taiwan Presidential Office
Grateful Taiwan accepts vaccines, praises Czech Republic for democracy

  • Island’s president talks of ‘path of freedom’ partners
  • European country is latest to donate doses to Taipei, following Lithuania and Slovakia

Reuters
Updated: 4:16pm, 27 Jul, 2021

The head of the Czech Senate, Milos Vystrcil, receives a map of Taiwan from Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei during his 2020 visit. Photo: AFP/Taiwan Presidential Office
