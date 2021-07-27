HMS Queen Elizabeth (left) and other ships in the South China Sea region on July 26. Photo: Handout HMS Queen Elizabeth (left) and other ships in the South China Sea region on July 26. Photo: Handout
HMS Queen Elizabeth (left) and other ships in the South China Sea region on July 26. Photo: Handout
China, Britain relations ‘sour’ due to warship and possible end of energy deals

  • HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in South China Sea with flotilla after taking part in exercises with Indian Navy
  • Chinese embassy hits back at media report that London may cut China out of future nuclear power projects

Kristin Huang

Updated: 7:09pm, 27 Jul, 2021

