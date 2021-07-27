Xie Zhenhua, China’s climate change envoy, says US firms are keen to cooperate with their Chinese counterparts and promote green transitions. Photo: AFP Xie Zhenhua, China’s climate change envoy, says US firms are keen to cooperate with their Chinese counterparts and promote green transitions. Photo: AFP
Climate change
China /  Diplomacy

US firms ‘keen to invest and work with’ China on climate for cleaner planet

  • Climate change envoy Xie Zhenhua says American companies interested in helping Beijing’s carbon neutrality goal
  • Issue also on the agenda during US diplomat Wendy Sherman’s visit to Tianjin this week

Echo Xie
Updated: 10:15pm, 27 Jul, 2021

