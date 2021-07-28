The Afghanistan Taliban’s co-founder and chief negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is leading a delegation to China. Photo: AFP The Afghanistan Taliban’s co-founder and chief negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is leading a delegation to China. Photo: AFP
Taliban leader visits China for talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi

  • The delegation from the Afghanistan group met Wang in Tianjin on Wednesday, sources say
  • Talks come as the insurgency group’s control of the country reaches its border with Chinese region of Xinjiang

Catherine Wong
Updated: 1:30pm, 28 Jul, 2021

