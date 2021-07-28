LINE said “abnormal account activities” were detected and it has taken measures to protect users. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Taiwan looks into report officials had messaging accounts hacked
- It is said to affect more than 100 LINE app accounts used by ‘high ranking’ Taiwanese, including from presidential office, cabinet and military
- Island faces some 30 million cyberattacks every month – around half believed to be from mainland China, security agency says
