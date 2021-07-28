The Dali Lama has been in exile for more than six decades. Photo: dpa
More than 100 Nobel Prize winners accuse China of ‘bullying’ after effort to stop Dalai Lama and pro-Taiwan independence chemist from speaking at summit
- US National Academy of Sciences confirms Chinese embassy in US asked it to ban the Tibetan spiritual leader and scientist Lee Yuan-tseh from Nobel Prize Summit
- Statement signed by past laureates says they are ‘outraged’ at Beijing’s attempt to censor an event held outside China
Topic | US-China relations
