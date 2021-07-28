The Dali Lama has been in exile for more than six decades. Photo: dpa The Dali Lama has been in exile for more than six decades. Photo: dpa
China /  Diplomacy

More than 100 Nobel Prize winners accuse China of ‘bullying’ after effort to stop Dalai Lama and pro-Taiwan independence chemist from speaking at summit

  • US National Academy of Sciences confirms Chinese embassy in US asked it to ban the Tibetan spiritual leader and scientist Lee Yuan-tseh from Nobel Prize Summit
  • Statement signed by past laureates says they are ‘outraged’ at Beijing’s attempt to censor an event held outside China

Topic |   US-China relations
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 8:00pm, 28 Jul, 2021

