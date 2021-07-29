China's new ambassador to the US Qin Gang addresses Chinese and American media representatives shortly after his arrival in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua China's new ambassador to the US Qin Gang addresses Chinese and American media representatives shortly after his arrival in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
China's new ambassador to the US Qin Gang addresses Chinese and American media representatives shortly after his arrival in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China’s US envoy Qin Gang strikes conciliatory note on arrival in Washington

  • The new ambassador invokes Kissinger’s 1971 visit to China and says he will strive for peaceful coexistence, despite challenges
  • In a sign of how far ties have deteriorated, no US diplomats were on hand to welcome Qin on his arrival

Topic |   US-China relations
Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 2:03pm, 29 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China's new ambassador to the US Qin Gang addresses Chinese and American media representatives shortly after his arrival in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua China's new ambassador to the US Qin Gang addresses Chinese and American media representatives shortly after his arrival in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
China's new ambassador to the US Qin Gang addresses Chinese and American media representatives shortly after his arrival in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE