Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for more cooperation with Asean on the belt and road scheme and the pandemic, and again pushed for progress on a South China Sea code of conduct. Photo: Xinhua
Relations with Asean are China’s priority, says foreign minister as US also courts Southeast Asia
- While marking the 30th anniversary of formal ties with the bloc, Wang Yi promotes ‘multilateralism with Asian characteristics’
- US defence chief meanwhile says his visit to the region will ‘deepen America’s bonds with the allies and partners on whom our common security depends’
Topic | South China Sea
