Relations with Asean are China’s priority, says foreign minister as US also courts Southeast Asia

  • While marking the 30th anniversary of formal ties with the bloc, Wang Yi promotes ‘multilateralism with Asian characteristics’
  • US defence chief meanwhile says his visit to the region will ‘deepen America’s bonds with the allies and partners on whom our common security depends’

Updated: 5:30pm, 29 Jul, 2021

