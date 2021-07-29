A shipment of vaccines from China arrives in Sri Lanka. Photo: Xinhua A shipment of vaccines from China arrives in Sri Lanka. Photo: Xinhua
China steps up vaccine diplomacy with international forum to promote ‘fair’ distribution

  • Those attending the online event will include vaccine manufacturers, the UN and representatives from other countries
  • Beijing insists it is not using the battle against Covid-19 as a ‘tool for political self interest’ or excuse to attack other countries

Holly Chik
Updated: 8:07pm, 29 Jul, 2021

A shipment of vaccines from China arrives in Sri Lanka. Photo: Xinhua
