This photo made available by Safeguard Defenders shows Yidiresi Aishan in Istanbul in 2019. Moroccan authorities have arrested the Uyghur activist in exile based on a Chinese terrorism warrant distributed by Interpol, according to information from Moroccan police and a rights group that tracks people detained by China. Activists fear Yidiresi Aishan will be extradited to China, and say the arrest is part of a broader Chinese campaign to hunt down perceived dissidents outside its borders. (Safeguard Defenders via AP) This photo made available by Safeguard Defenders shows Yidiresi Aishan in Istanbul in 2019. Moroccan authorities have arrested the Uyghur activist in exile based on a Chinese terrorism warrant distributed by Interpol, according to information from Moroccan police and a rights group that tracks people detained by China. Activists fear Yidiresi Aishan will be extradited to China, and say the arrest is part of a broader Chinese campaign to hunt down perceived dissidents outside its borders. (Safeguard Defenders via AP)
Xinjiang
China /  Diplomacy

China risks international extradition row over case of Uygur man detained in Morocco

  • Yidiresi Aishan was detained in Casablanca earlier this month on an Interpol red notice issued by China
  • A US Congressman has said he will ask Morocco to halt proceedings and campaigners have urged France to intervene in the case

Linda LewSarah Zheng
Updated: 11:00pm, 29 Jul, 2021

