Former Chinese commerce minister Chen Deming is keynote speaker for the China and Globalisation Forum taking place in Beijing on Friday morning and live-streamed by the South China Morning Post. Photo: Xinhua Former Chinese commerce minister Chen Deming is keynote speaker for the China and Globalisation Forum taking place in Beijing on Friday morning and live-streamed by the South China Morning Post. Photo: Xinhua
Former Chinese commerce minister Chen Deming is keynote speaker for the China and Globalisation Forum taking place in Beijing on Friday morning and live-streamed by the South China Morning Post. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

Watch live: Beijing forum probes China’s role in post-pandemic world

  • Sessions will include a panel discussion on how China can reshape its external narrative in the face of global challenges
  • The forum is organised by Beijing think tank the Centre for China and Globalisation

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu in Beijing

Updated: 8:59am, 30 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Chinese commerce minister Chen Deming is keynote speaker for the China and Globalisation Forum taking place in Beijing on Friday morning and live-streamed by the South China Morning Post. Photo: Xinhua Former Chinese commerce minister Chen Deming is keynote speaker for the China and Globalisation Forum taking place in Beijing on Friday morning and live-streamed by the South China Morning Post. Photo: Xinhua
Former Chinese commerce minister Chen Deming is keynote speaker for the China and Globalisation Forum taking place in Beijing on Friday morning and live-streamed by the South China Morning Post. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE