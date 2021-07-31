Vietnam’s defence minister Phan Van Giang (left) and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in Hanoi on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE Vietnam’s defence minister Phan Van Giang (left) and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in Hanoi on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China and the US step up their tug of war for Southeast Asian allies

  • While senior officials from Washington toured the region this week China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi was wooing Asean
  • Southeast Asian countries are reluctant to pick a side but the pressure is intensifying

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 10:00am, 31 Jul, 2021

