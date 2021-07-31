US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman showed no sign of compromise on sensitive issues like Taiwan during talks on Monday. Photo: AP
Sherman talks signal firm US support for Taiwan but ‘no blank cheque’
- Deputy secretary of state raised concerns with Beijing over ‘aggressive actions’ during visit to China
- Analysts say this week’s meetings suggest relations between Taipei and Washington have ‘remained robust’
Topic | US-China relations
US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman showed no sign of compromise on sensitive issues like Taiwan during talks on Monday. Photo: AP