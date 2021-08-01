Kenya’s standard gauge railway is a part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: AP
Is the US making a real comeback in Africa to take on China?
- The United States’ share of trade and investment in the continent has fallen over the last 20 years as China’s has expanded
- Washington is banking on the Prosper Africa and B3W initiatives to help reclaim lost ground but there are obstacles to overcome, observers say
Topic | China-Africa relations
Kenya’s standard gauge railway is a part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: AP