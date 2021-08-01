Japan’s ties with the US must not comes at the expense of China’s interests, the Chinese ambassador to Tokyo has warned. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan-US ties must not harm China, Chinese envoy warns
- Ambassador takes aim at Tokyo’s ‘dismissive attitude’ on Xinjiang, Taiwan and Hong Kong
- Practical action needed to show goodwill towards Beijing, he says
Topic | China-Japan relations
Japan’s ties with the US must not comes at the expense of China’s interests, the Chinese ambassador to Tokyo has warned. Photo: Shutterstock