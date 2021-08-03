An Indian army convoy travels through a high mountain pass bordering China, on June 13 in Ladakh, India. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Chinese and Indian commanders hold more talks on border tensions but do not appear to make progress
- Meetings are 12th in series that began in May 2020, when frictions first broke out at multiple locations in border region
- At least 20 Indian and 4 Chinese soldiers were killed in a June 2020 skirmish, the first deadly border clash in 45 years
Topic | China-India border dispute
