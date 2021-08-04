Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home in Vancouver, British Columbia, on her way to court on March 25. The final scheduled hearings in Meng’s marathon extradition battle get under way this week. Photo: AP
Huawei extradition battle: The Trump card, the wild card, and Meng Wanzhou’s narrow flight path to freedom
- The final scheduled phase of the tech executive’s epic extradition battle is about to begin in Canada, carrying the prospect of her release – or a US trial
- But nothing has been simple about the case, and a tantalising possibility hangs over its closing stages: could a deal be struck outside the court?
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home in Vancouver, British Columbia, on her way to court on March 25. The final scheduled hearings in Meng’s marathon extradition battle get under way this week. Photo: AP