Beijing to Berlin: clarify warship’s intentions in South China Sea or forget Shanghai visit

  • The frigate Bayern arrived in the Indo-Pacific region on Monday with plans to cross the disputed waterway sometime in December
  • A request to make a port call in Shanghai will not be considered without more information, according to China’s foreign ministry

Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 1:59pm, 3 Aug, 2021

The German frigate Bayern departing for its voyage to the Indo-Pacific region on Monday. Photo: DPA The German frigate Bayern departing for its voyage to the Indo-Pacific region on Monday. Photo: DPA
