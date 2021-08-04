Virtual meetings are no substitute for face-to-face contact. Photo: Xinhua Virtual meetings are no substitute for face-to-face contact. Photo: Xinhua
Shi Jiangtao
As I see it by Shi Jiangtao

Will the personal touch give the US an edge in rivalry with China?

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping had more contact with other world leaders than his American counterparts until the pandemic struck
  • Now Washington may be able to capitalise as the top-down nature of China’s system means face-to-face contact with the leader is irreplaceable

Updated: 6:00am, 4 Aug, 2021

A former diplomat, Shi Jiangtao has worked as a China reporter at the Post for more than a decade. He's interested in political, social and environmental development in China.