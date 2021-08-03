In addition to conflicts between workers and their bosses, there have been also been confrontations with artisanal miners who extract cobalt by hand or with small tools in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo: Reuters
Pressure grows between African mineworkers and their Chinese bosses
- Videos purporting to show violent confrontations circulate on social media, highlighting human side of China-Africa relations
- Observers say a combination of cultural differences, management style and poor working conditions are to blame
Topic | China-Africa relations
