Cybereason said the attacks were likely meant to facilitate espionage efforts against specific targets “of interest to the Chinese government”. Photo: Reuters Cybereason said the attacks were likely meant to facilitate espionage efforts against specific targets “of interest to the Chinese government”. Photo: Reuters
Cybereason said the attacks were likely meant to facilitate espionage efforts against specific targets “of interest to the Chinese government”. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese hackers targeted telecoms firms in Southeast Asia, report says

  • US-based security company Cybereason says it has identified three clusters of intrusions into the industry since at least 2017
  • The attacks have links to actors ‘suspected to be operating on behalf of Chinese state interests’

Topic |   Cybersecurity
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 9:58pm, 3 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Cybereason said the attacks were likely meant to facilitate espionage efforts against specific targets “of interest to the Chinese government”. Photo: Reuters Cybereason said the attacks were likely meant to facilitate espionage efforts against specific targets “of interest to the Chinese government”. Photo: Reuters
Cybereason said the attacks were likely meant to facilitate espionage efforts against specific targets “of interest to the Chinese government”. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE