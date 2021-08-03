Hend Zaza, the youngest athlete competing in the Tokyo Olympics, in action during the opening round of the women’s table tennis singles on July 24. Photo: Kyodo
Tokyo Olympics: Syrian table tennis prodigy Hend Zaza,12, heads to China for training
- Growing up in war-ravaged Syria, Zaza beat a range of adversities to become the youngest Olympian in Tokyo
- She could arrive in China as early as September at the invitation of the Chinese Olympic Committee
