China /  Diplomacy

China protests against BBC’s statement on treatment of journalists covering Henan flooding

  • BBC’s flooding reports were strongly criticised on Chinese social media, and its crew allegedly received death threats
  • Chinese ministry accuses the BBC’s reports on the deadly flooding of ‘distorting the real situation of the Chinese government’s efforts to organise rescues’

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 4:37am, 4 Aug, 2021

