The German frigate Bayern has been sent on a six-month voyage that will include a passage through the South China Sea. Photo: DPA The German frigate Bayern has been sent on a six-month voyage that will include a passage through the South China Sea. Photo: DPA
The German frigate Bayern has been sent on a six-month voyage that will include a passage through the South China Sea. Photo: DPA
China /  Diplomacy

Germany’s South China Sea adventure exposes divisions in Berlin

  • Warship’s proposed friendly stop-off in Shanghai scuppered by surprise move from Beijing seeking clarification
  • What began as a ‘classic German foreign policy fudge’ has given Angela Merkel a headache in her last days in office

Topic |   South China Sea
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 8:00pm, 4 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The German frigate Bayern has been sent on a six-month voyage that will include a passage through the South China Sea. Photo: DPA The German frigate Bayern has been sent on a six-month voyage that will include a passage through the South China Sea. Photo: DPA
The German frigate Bayern has been sent on a six-month voyage that will include a passage through the South China Sea. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE