Wall Street Journal reporters (from left) Julie Wernau, Stu Woo and Stephanie Yang departing Beijing in March last year. They were among a number of reporters from three major US newspapers forced to leave China. Photo: AFP Wall Street Journal reporters (from left) Julie Wernau, Stu Woo and Stephanie Yang departing Beijing in March last year. They were among a number of reporters from three major US newspapers forced to leave China. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Former Chinese government spokesman calls for ‘friendly’ approach to foreign media

  • Against a backdrop of increasing pressure on international news outlets, an adviser to the Hainan free port advocates more interaction
  • Zhao Qizheng’s comments were published by state media soon after foreign correspondents were harassed while covering Henan’s floods

Topic |   US-China relations
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 7:20pm, 4 Aug, 2021

