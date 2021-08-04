Wall Street Journal reporters (from left) Julie Wernau, Stu Woo and Stephanie Yang departing Beijing in March last year. They were among a number of reporters from three major US newspapers forced to leave China. Photo: AFP
Former Chinese government spokesman calls for ‘friendly’ approach to foreign media
- Against a backdrop of increasing pressure on international news outlets, an adviser to the Hainan free port advocates more interaction
- Zhao Qizheng’s comments were published by state media soon after foreign correspondents were harassed while covering Henan’s floods
Topic | US-China relations
