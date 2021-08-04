Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transits the Pacific Ocean on June 13. Photo: US Navy
As US launches huge Indo-Pacific drill, what’s the message to China?
- US Indo-Pacific Command exercise with Britain, Australia and Japan coincides with Chinese military training drills in parts of the South China Sea
- While some see a clear signal to adversaries including China on the US’ regional vigilance, a Chinese analyst is confident no bottom lines will be crossed
