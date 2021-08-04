Taiwan is concerned about the Chinese mainland getting hold of key technologies. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan plans to ban workers in key tech roles from visiting mainland China
- The new rules are prompted by growing concerns about illicit tech transfers and mean individuals and businesses will need permission to go to the mainland
- Change covers those with access to core technology and government contractors working in fields such as defence, foreign affairs and intelligence
